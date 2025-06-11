Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,429 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93 and a beta of 0.67. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

