Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,288 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,442,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

