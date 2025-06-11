Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

