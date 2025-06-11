Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 167.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 46,128.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,867 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 238,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ WING opened at $381.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

