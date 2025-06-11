Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 446,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 664,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,799,000 after purchasing an additional 396,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,007,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,637,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

NYSE J opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

