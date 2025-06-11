Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,959,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,076,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after buying an additional 222,780 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.