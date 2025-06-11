Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.8%

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

