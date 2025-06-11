Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,073,000 after buying an additional 1,002,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,517,000 after purchasing an additional 984,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 535,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1546 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

