Merit Financial Group LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.