Merit Financial Group LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on B. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3%

B opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

