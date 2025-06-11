Merit Financial Group LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

