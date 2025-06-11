Merit Financial Group LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

