Merit Financial Group LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

