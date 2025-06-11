Merit Financial Group LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.