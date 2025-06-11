Merit Financial Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after buying an additional 281,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,982,000 after purchasing an additional 450,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,897,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,613,000 after purchasing an additional 530,132 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $9,431,326.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,503,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,029,300.07. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,099,150. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

