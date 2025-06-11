Merit Financial Group LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 153,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

