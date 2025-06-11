Merit Financial Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on State Street and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

