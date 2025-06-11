Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.