Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,242,000 after buying an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after purchasing an additional 503,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

