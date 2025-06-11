Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $108,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

NYSE ALSN opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

