Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $492,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $731.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

