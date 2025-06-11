Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $499,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of York Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in York Water by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in York Water by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in York Water by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in York Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.72. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. York Water’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

