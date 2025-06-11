Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $504,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AFG stock opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

