Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

