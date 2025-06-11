Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 1,410.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in YETI by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in YETI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

