Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Everest Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.09.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $336.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.90.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

