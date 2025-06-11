Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FDS opened at $425.86 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.