Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.35.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $348.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

