Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 669 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,730,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

