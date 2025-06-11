Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.