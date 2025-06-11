Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

