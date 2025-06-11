Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Textron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.