Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 38,235.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 558,236 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.29. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

