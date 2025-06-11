Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSTP opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

