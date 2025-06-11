Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $423,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.