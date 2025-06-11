Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $476,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

