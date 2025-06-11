Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $514,000 Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IAC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IAC by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

