Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

DMXF opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

