Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock worth $366,510,238. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.