Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

