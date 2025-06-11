Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,714 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.