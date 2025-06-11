Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,056 Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

Tucows Profile

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.