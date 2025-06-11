Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,453 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 16,773.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,954,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nelnet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Nelnet by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nelnet

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.