Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telesat by 1,395.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telesat by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Telesat by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

TSAT opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $228.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.98. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

