Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,051,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 833,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 218,985 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 338,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

BLDE stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

