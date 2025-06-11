Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,122 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $590.28 million, a P/E ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.