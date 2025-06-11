Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 521,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE HMN opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $154,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,259.65. This trade represents a 31.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,368. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.