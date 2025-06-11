Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,370,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Water Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Water Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global Water Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 252,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,379,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,990. This represents a 11.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.7%

Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

