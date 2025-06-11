Millennium Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACNB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACNB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACNB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

ACNB Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Research analysts forecast that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

ACNB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.