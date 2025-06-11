Millennium Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

